One of Hawke's Bay's most iconic winery restaurants has closed its doors.

Elephant Hill announced that its restaurant, which has been closed under the Covid-19 restrictions, will not reopen.

The site, located on Clifton Rd, Te Awanga, offers a range of wine and food, with the fare inspired by head chef Punit D'Souza.

Elephant Hill announced the closure on Friday, thanking "everyone who has dined with us over the years".

Advertisement

elephant_hill2.JPG Elephant Hill is still offering an online wine delivery service and plans to reopen the winery. Photo / Warren Buckalnd

"Elephant Hill Restaurant is currently closed under New Zealand's Covid-19 restrictions. Reluctantly, we have made the decision it will not re-open," it said.

"Looking towards the future, we are committed to evolving the unique Elephant Hill wine experience and showcasing our philosophy of excellence and innovation that is at the heart of everything we do.

"We very much look forward to welcoming visitors, local and international back to the Winery in the not-too-distant future."

The restaurant has won multiple awards over the years, including Best Winery Restaurant at the Cuisine Good Food Guide 2018 awards and Outstanding Winery Restaurant at the Hawke's Bay Hospitality Awards 2018.

Elephant Hill, established in 2003, is still offering an online wine delivery service.

Customers holding Elephant Hill gift vouchers can redeem them for wine, and when the Covid-19 restrictions are fully lifted, for private tastings, tours and cellar door purchases.

Elephant Hill has been approached for comment.