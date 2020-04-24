Some major banks will increase the number of branch opening hours under alert level 3 but others will make little or no change.

Since New Zealand went into level 4 lockdown on March 26 the major banks have only opened selected branches for one morning a week, encouraging their customers to do their banking online, over the phone or via an ATM.

But from Tuesday when New Zealand moves down a level, both ASB and ANZ are understood to be moving to two days a week.

In a statement ASB said it was doubling the operating hours of 42 branches which would now open two days a week, Tuesdays and Thursday from 10am to 2pm.

But Craig Sims, ASB executive general manager retail banking, reiterated that bank customers should use its online and digital services first.

"We're here to help our customers and we know nothing replaces the personal touch, but as we are in a contactless environment, we have a range of ways our customers can bank with us and we're asking people not to go into our branches unless it's essential they do.

"Extending our branch hours supports how ASB has an important role to play to help restart New Zealand's economy and further support our people, our customers and our community," he said.

The bank would be reviewing demand and consider opening extra branches if needed, Sims added.

"We'll keep a close eye on how many customers are visiting our branches and we'll be prepared to make changes if we need to from us. But again, with alert level 3 meaning the country is in a 'restricted' phase with people instructed to stay home in their bubble other than for essential personal movement, we're encouraging customers to please use our online, mobile, ATMs or Contact Centre options where possible."

The Herald understands ANZ will also extend its opening hours but has yet to get official confirmation.

Westpac will continue to open branches for one day a week.

Gina Dellabarca, Westpac NZ general manager of consumer banking and wealth, said the bank had been steadily increasing the number of branches that it had open on Wednesday from 10am to 1pm and would have 48 branches open from next week.

"We understand that some people are unable to bank remotely. During level 3, our branch team will continue to help those customers with their essential banking services, including adding PINs to cards, registering for online banking and supporting our elderly and vulnerable customers with cash deposits and withdrawals."

Dellabarca said Westpac continued to encourage customers to do their banking online or over the phone where possible.

"We have a range of ways people can bank seven days a week, including ATMs, online banking and through our customer service team in our contact centre."

A BNZ spokesman said its branches would continue to operate as they were now for the duration of level 3.

The Herald has also approached Kiwibank to ask what changes it is making under alert level 3.