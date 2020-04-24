The world celebrates milestones and firsts, whether it was the first phone call, the first time man landed on the moon or the first flight by the Wright brothers.

But 15 years ago today (April 23, US time), the first YouTube video was uploaded.

It has since amassed more than 90 million views.

So who uploaded it and what was in the first YouTube video?

YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim had the honour, posting an 18-second video titled Me at the zoo.

This shows a young Karim talking to the camera while two elephants stand behind him.

"Alright," Karim begins. "So here we are, in front of the elephants.

"The cool thing about these guys is that they have really, really, really long, um, trunks," he continues. "And that's, that's cool."

He ends the video simply by stating: "And that's pretty much all there is to say."

It was the only video Karim ever uploaded.

One year after uploading his only video, he sold YouTube to Google for NZ$2.75 billion.

Today, more than one billion of content is watched daily on YouTube.