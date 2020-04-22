A miniature donkey named Mambo is getting some online love in the US state of North Carolina, where a farm is getting in on the idea of having animals spice up tedious virtual meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Peace N Peas Farm will rent Mambo, the 8-year-old miniature donkey, and his friends to crash company conference calls, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Mambo, an 8-year-old miniature donkey at Peace N Peas Farm in North Carolina. Photo / AP

This camera crowding donkey is "like a pesky little brother" that "doesn't let anyone relax too long," Francie Dunlap, Mambo's owner, said.

Companies can choose other farm animals they want to invite as guests on their video calls.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Thousands of Zoom videos public on the web - report

• Who is listening to your Zoom call? Concerns grow over app's security

• Premium - Friends and family gather online via Zoom to farewell Rotorua pensioner Doris Davidson

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Half a million Zoom accounts for sale on the dark web



A brown horse named Zeus at Peace N Peas Farm in North Carolina. Photo / AP

According to the farm animal's meeting registration website, they include three horses, Heiren, Zeus and Eddie, along with some chickens and ducks.

"I think it would get some laughs," Dunlap said. Customers can reserve 10 minutes with the animals for US$50 ($83), and Dunlap said co-workers can also choose a virtual meeting name for the farm animal.

Since she created the website on Saturday, Dunlap said she has also gotten requests from teachers who want the animals to crash their virtual classrooms.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

- AP