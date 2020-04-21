Air New Zealand has released details of its domestic schedule under alert level 3, and revealed the near-record low number of passengers flying with the airline.
Chief revenue officer Cam Wallace tweeted this morning that the airline had 175 passengers booked across 14 flights today.
"Very light (polite description) domestic essential worker travel today on @FlyAirNZ. Only 175 passengers booked across 14 flights. Will check the statistics to establish whether this is a (bad) record."
Air New Zealand will operate its limited domestic schedule from Tuesday 28 April:
Auckland-Christchurch
2 x return services Mon-Sat
1 x return service Sun
Auckland-Wellington
1 x return service Mon-Sun
Auckland-Tauranga
3 x return services Tues/Thurs/Fri
Auckland-Napier
3 x return services Tues/Thurs/Fri
Wellington-Christchurch
2 x return services Mon-Fri
1 x return service Sat/Sun
Wellington-Nelson
1 x return service Mon-Wed
2 x return services Thurs/Fri
Christchurch-Dunedin
1 x return service Mon-Sun