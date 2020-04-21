Air New Zealand has released details of its domestic schedule under alert level 3, and revealed the near-record low number of passengers flying with the airline.

Chief revenue officer Cam Wallace tweeted this morning that the airline had 175 passengers booked across 14 flights today.

"Very light (polite description) domestic essential worker travel today on @FlyAirNZ. Only 175 passengers booked across 14 flights. Will check the statistics to establish whether this is a (bad) record."

Air New Zealand will operate its limited domestic schedule from Tuesday 28 April:

Auckland-Christchurch

2 x return services Mon-Sat

1 x return service Sun

Auckland-Wellington

1 x return service Mon-Sun

Auckland-Tauranga

3 x return services Tues/Thurs/Fri

Auckland-Napier

3 x return services Tues/Thurs/Fri

Wellington-Christchurch

2 x return services Mon-Fri

1 x return service Sat/Sun

Wellington-Nelson

1 x return service Mon-Wed

2 x return services Thurs/Fri

Christchurch-Dunedin

1 x return service Mon-Sun