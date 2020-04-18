Covid-19 alert level 4's been a drag.

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will tell us if we have to stick with it beyond 11.59pm on Wednesday, or if we'll instead be shaking off its heavy impositions for the slightly less suffocating level 3.

Ardern has been clear level 3 doesn't mean hanging out the party lights and inviting far-flung family and half the neighbourhood over for a celebratory knees up.

"The main message remains stay home to save lives," Ardern said this week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has urged Kiwis to "stay home, save lives" through Covid-19 alert level 4. Photo / File

But some old freedoms would make a welcome return if the Government moves from level 4 - where everyone must stay home unless they're doing essential work, using essential services or taking a walk, scoot or cycle in their neighbourhood - to the less restrictive level 3.

Bubble

Staying home under level 4 has meant staying in your own "bubble". For most of us, that meant not mixing with anyone we don't live with.

That would change in a move to level 3 - but don't go crazy.

You must stay within your immediate household bubble, but could grow it "a small amount" to re-connect with close family, bring in caregivers or support the isolated, Ardern said.

This extended bubble should remain exclusive, small and maintain 2m physical distancing.

Funerals and weddings are allowed at level 3, but must be limited to 10 people and involve services only.

Public venues, such as libraries, museums, cinemas, food courts, gyms, pools, playgrounds and markets, remain closed at level 3.

Grub

Time to cruise back under those golden arches - takeaway food, including via drive thru and delivery - is allowed at level 3, as long as the business can take orders and payment through an app or online.

Dine-in won't be allowed.

9 to 5

Work from home if you can, Ardern said.

Where not possible, businesses could reopen, but must follow with health and safety requirements around physical distancing and contactless engagement with customers.

Businesses open to the public, such as retail, hardware stores and restaurants, could open but only for online/phone orders and contactless delivery or click and collect.

‌

Those accessed only by staff, such as building and construction or forestry, could also open but must practise physical distancing.

Healthcare services should use virtual, non-contact consultations where possible. Primary care would continue to be open.

ABC

Early childhood centres and schools would under level 3 open for children up to and including year 10, with health measures in place.

Parents could choose whether to send their children to school or continue lessons at home, but are encouraged to keep kids home if possible. All Year 11 to 13 continue distance learning from home.

Outdoors

We can go back to the beach under level 3, but must stay within our own region. Photo / File

Activities which were local, you could do safely, and didn't involve interacting with others, or equipment they touched, would be allowed.

This included swimming, surfing and fishing from shore. Boating and jetskis would remain banned under level 3, as would travel to holiday homes.

Here to there

Travel within your own region was okay but inter-regional travel would be restricted to essential workers, with limited exemptions.

Anyone in the wrong region when level 4 came in could go home but travel could only occur once and in one direction. Kiwis could also move, once and in one direction, to or from the Cook Islands, Niue, and Tokelau.

‌

