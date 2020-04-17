COMMENT:

Q: I saw in the news that Auckland Airport is issuing a release of shares and that it is likely to be the first of many companies trying to raise capital in this economic climate.

We have about $100,000 sitting in the bank left over from the sale of a property. We are mortgage-free and in our mid-50s, with reasonably secure jobs. Apart from our KiwiSaver funds we have no shares and have no idea about how to go about buying some.

I know that you usually recommend buying into a fund with a balance of shares. But this seems to be a unique opportunity to both support the recovery of our country and buy into established companies at the same time.

A: Sorry, but you're not eligible to buy the shares. Only current shareholders can take part in the share purchase plan.

But that's probably a good thing. I applaud your desire to help New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Spruiking stocks

Passive beats active

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

When even 'cash' falls