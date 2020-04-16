The opportunity for restaurants, bars and cafes to provide delivery and takeaway options to customers is "a lifeline" for the hospitality industry, the Restaurant Association says.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced that the level 3 alert will allow the reopening of hospitality establishments, as long as there is no face-to-face interaction between customers and staff.

Marisa Bidois, CEO of the Restaurant Association, worked closely with the Government on a contactless delivery and pick up plan which gives the hospitality industry an opportunity to generate some revenue while their shop fronts remain closed.

"The ability to offer takeaway and delivery services offers our industry a lifeline in the lockdown, it's not a full solution and will not suit all industry but it may help keep some business afloat where it is appropriate," Bidois said.

Contactless delivery plan key points:

• Online or phone contactless ordering

• Restricted menus and minimal staff in kitchens to prepare orders

• Description of safe spot for leaving package

• Delivery drivers to be wearing gloves and face masks

• Delivery driver to knock on door and send text when food has arrived and ensure that the food is taken inside the property but watch from a 2m distance

"Hospitality businesses are used to working to strict food control plans and we do not anticipate that the additional guidelines will cause our members any issues, many of whom are anxious to get back into the establishments.

"The easing of restrictions on our sector will also allow them to play a valuable role in feeding their communities which we know will be welcome to so many Kiwis who need this service," Bidois said.