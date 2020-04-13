SIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.
SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES

COMMENT:

For better or worse, New Zealand has committed to an elimination strategy.

This was not the original plan. As previously noted, even as late as Friday March 13, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was insisting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.