Your house may be your castle, but it's also the biggest investment many of us will make, and it comes with the commitment of mortgage debt.

So as we try to ride out the severe shockwaves from Covid-19, you won't be surprised to learn the current situation is also a game changer for housing.

Nobody is able to say how much the game will have changed until lockdown lifts. But the early signs are already there that prices will fall, for both house values and rents.

The first indicator is unemployment is going up.

On the latest Cooking the Books podcast, Herald property editor Anne Gibson said rising unemployment was a key sign for lower house prices.

"I have been to the main banking economists, and they say unemployment is the single biggest factor that they see affecting the market, once we come out of lockdown. It affects people's ability secure the mortgage, then pay off the house."

Gibson said everything was up in the air right now. The true test would be what happened when lockdown lifted, and how much of the economy was able to recover.

"I think the really worrying thing is that if unemployment did rise to something like 8 per cent, which some of the economists are talking about, that could be quite dire for the housing market.

"We've seen businesses like SkyCity talking about its business never being the same again, and being more of a domestically focused business.

"Another concerning thing is the effect on confidence, and people's ability to make big purchases.

"I have data today from Penrose Data, which found that 90 per cent of Kiwis after lockdown would delay big ticket purchases. That firm particularly cited property, cars, appliances, and furniture."

Another factor is that with tourism stopped, Airbnb is a non-starter. Many former hosts are either switching to go into the long-term rental market, or opting out entirely and putting the property up for sale.

This could mean a fall in rents.

In his latest market report, CoreLogic senior property economist Kelvin Davidson said the new-build market for flats and apartments in central Auckland had been dominated by investors.

But as those Airbnb properties transition in long-term rentals, prices will be pushed down.

Housing always has winners and losers, so this won't be bad news for everyone.

Banks are offering mortgage holidays to those who need them, which could reduce the number of mortgagee sales.

Renters will be thrilled by a lower cost of living, and first home buyers and investors could be looking to sniff out a bargain.

Interest rates staying historically low means that for those who are financially stable, they could get a bargain on both the sale, and their mortgage payments.

The next episode will cover how Covid-19 has changed the housing market.

