This is the first edition of a series, made possible by MYOB, addressing the questions at the top of business owners' minds in these uncertain times.

Running a business in a time like this can be stressful, lonely and feel like the weight of the world is on your shoulders.

As the Covid-19 pandemic spreads across the world, governments are taking increasingly strong measures to protect the health of their populations and limit the impacts on their economies. The scale and spread of the virus and its effects has meant our business community has entered uncharted territory.

Businesspeople like certainty. It enables them to plan, to project forward with confidence and to respond with a degree of accuracy to changing trends. Unfortunately, there is no clear guide to planning for an event that has brought large parts of international trade to a grinding halt.

But while there's little we can do about the external factors we face, as businesspeople there's still a lot we have the power to control.

All business can benefit from getting back to the essentials of good business practice and the strength of our business community available to support SMEs.

This video series brings in the experts to answer questions at the top of business owners' minds to help them take control of your future, even in these uncertain times.

In today's first edition, we look at the myriad of issues concerning cashflow management with our expert panel of MYOB country manager Ingrid Cronin-Knight and Richard Abel, Business adviser and Chair of the Accountants and Tax Agents Institute of NZ (Atainz).

Coming up next:

Legal issues, including lease agreements, rent forgiveness and eviction.