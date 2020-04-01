COMMENT:

The pessimistic forecast by Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran on Monday has at least two positive features.

It clearly demonstrated that we are shutting our borders, which should reduce the number of inbound travellers with coronavirus.

READ MORE:

• Air New Zealand cuts - the mega-trends facing airlines

• Air New Zealand parks up more than half its fleet

• Air NZ's Greg Foran: 'We're almost in hibernation'

It also confirmed that our listed companies are adopting a transparent and realistic approach to the current situation, particularly compared to the post-1987 sharemarket crash environment. Many companies continued to make positive comments after the '87 crash, often to allow their directors and management to sell shares before their organisations collapsed. These individuals were never held accountable by regulators.

Nevertheless, Foran's comments about our national carrier were stark, particularly the revelation that "we are earning less than $500 million revenue annually based on the current booking patterns" compared to "annual revenue of around $5.8 billion" in the past financial year.

He also predicted "that the Air New Zealand which emerges from Covid-19 will be a much smaller and largely domestic airline with limited international services to keep supply lines open for the foreseeable future".

Global airline sector

The following table shows global airline international and domestic operating capacity for the three weeks ending January 26, March 29 and April 5 this year. These are the seats on offer, rather than the seats filled (the passenger load factor).

Advertisement

Air New Zealand's massive capacity reduction

• There has been a dramatic decrease in global capacity from 96.4 million airline seats per week in late January to only 46.0 million seats this week;

• European, Middle Eastern and Asian carriers implemented immediate capacity cuts after coronavirus spread but North American cuts have been minimal until this week. This has facilitated the rapid growth of coronavirus cases in the US;

• North America now represents 37.5 per cent of global airline operating capacity compared with 23.5 per cent in January;

• Australasian capacity cuts were slow to begin with but have been relatively dramatic this week. A quick look at the arrivals and departures flight information section of Auckland International Airport's website illustrates this.

US threat

The United States' airline capacity figures clearly show that there has been a very slow response to the pandemic in that country and this unresponsiveness is a major threat to the rest of the world, from a medical as well as an economic point of view.

This is confirmed by Ministry of Health coronavirus figures showing the last country before returning to New Zealand figures. The ranking of these destinations is:

• 85 arrivals from the United States confirmed with coronavirus;

• 51 cases each from the United Kingdom and Australia;

• no arrivals from China with coronavirus.

The US may pay a very high price for its failure to respond to Covid-19 earlier than it has and this will delay a global recovery, particularly as far as travel is concerned.

Advertisement

This evokes a quote from Adlai Stevenson, a former Governor of Illinois who was defeated by Dwight Eisenhower in the 1952 and 1956 US presidential elections.

Stevenson was approached by a young woman supporter who said: "Governor, every thinking person would be voting for you."

He retorted: "Madam, that is not enough. I need a majority."

Disclosure of interests: Brian Gaynor is non-executive director of Content Limited, the publisher of BusinessDesk, and of Milford Asset Management.