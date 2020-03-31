Chorus has come to the Covid-19 relief party with an offer to help connect students in up to 50,000 homes - although a lot of work lies ahead with partners before it becomes reality.

The network operator says it waive its wholesale charges for six months to help get the school kids in low-income homes get connected.

Wholesale charges typically account for around half the monthly cost of a broadband connection offered by retailers such as Spark, Vodafone, 2degrees and Vocus.

At the beginning of the outbreak, InternetNZ head Jordan Carter thanked retailers for offering unlimited data to most users, but said it remained a major problem that many households had no internet at all at a time when online learning, and communication via the internet, were emerging as key elements of the Covid-19 response.

Carter quoted the 2018 census, which put the number of households without broadband at 111,000.

A broadband connection would be made available to student households that the Ministry of Education identifies as needing broadband to be installed for educational purposes and where Chorus has intact infrastructure, Chorus chief customer office Ed Hyde said this morning.

Chorus said last week, as it reaffirmed its 2020 earnings guidance, that it has suspended most of its field work, including new UFB connections.

That means if there is no fibre in a student's street, Chorus will upgrade their household's copper connection from ADSL to the faster VDSL copper broadband standard or, if that's not possible, connect them to ADSL (the entry-level form of copper broadband).

"Chorus is ready to support the Ministry of Education and the Government in whatever capacity is needed," Hyde said.

Delivering on the programme would be a "huge operational challenge."

"As a wholesale provider, Chorus can't deliver the whole solution,' Hyde said.

"We're now looking to the internet service providers who package up our products for consumers to also support the Ministry of Education, with both financial and operational support."

The Herald has asked retail ISPs for comment.

Chorus also recently put a price increase tied to inflation on hold.

Other telecommunications industry measures include Spark reanimating its Jump programme to offer cut-price fixed-wireless broadband to students in low-come households, and Spark and Vodafone pledging not to disconnect anyone for financial hardship reasons over the next six months.

The latter move sparked a spat with Chorus over who would pick up the tab for bad debt.

Earlier today, Chorus confirmed that overall broadband use, while still much higher than normal, had pulled back from last week's peaks.

Chorus shares closed yesterday at $6.89. The stock is up 17.3 per cent for the year.

