Sign up to our daily Covid-19 newsletter for essential advice and a full summary of the day's news and developments. Register or sign in here and select Top News Stories

Vodafone says it has "heard the calls from rural customers" and will now offer them the same unlimited data as urban users during the Covid-19 lockdown - but only at off-peak times, defined as midnight to 9am.

And it is still asking them to take data-conserving measures such as reducing quality on video streaming services like Netflix to standard definition (or watch more traditional off-line services such as Sky), avoiding iTunes and the App Store at peak times, turning off automatic updates for Xbox and PlayStation and giving streaming music services like Spotify a miss.

"We would love to offer unlimited data to our rural customers at all times – but the rural network has a limited data supply and is simply not built for the hugely increased capacity we're experiencing at the moment," the company said in a statement to its rural customers last night.

Advertisement

"[But] this would require additional radio spectrum and government investment via the Rural Broadband Initiative (RBI). This means that if we removed data caps now, it would degrade the experience overall."

READ MORE:

• Lockdown: Broadband traffic hits new record - and gets closer to ceiling

• Covid-19: Telco congestion easing, but two broader problems persist

• Working from home: best video chat solutions and tips

• More Vodafone broadband problems as Chorus clocks record usage

A Vodafone-Spark-2degrees joint venture called the Rural Connectivity Group won the tender for the second stage of the public-private Rural Broadband Initiative, which is still underway - and funded, in large part, through a $50m a year tax on the telco industry.

Photo / File

Last week saw all the big internet providers offer unlimited data to all fixed-broadband customers, with no overage charges, as part of their Covid-19 response.

One rural customer was quick to ask the Herald why the deals did not extend to rural users.

"Are we not as important?" she asked in an email to the Herald.

The Herald subsequently quizzed the providers. Spark and 2degrees confirmed that their unlimited offers did in fact extend to the countryside.

But Vodafone - which in 2018 bought the largest rural broadband player, Farmside - said it would like to but was faced with the limitations of today's rural infrastructure.

Advertisement

With its new measures announced overnight, Vodafone is offering rural customers unlimited data from midnight to 9am, though it still cautions not to go wild. A "fair-use" policy will be in place.

READ MORE:

• Lockdown: Spark, Vodafone, 2degrees re-opening stores as appointment-only, no-contact distribution centres

• Covid-19: Chorus updates market on its prospects

Speaking to the Herald earlier this week, Telecommunications Users Association head Craig Young welcomed relief measures from telcos, but noted many rural users were missing out on unlimited data.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Young and InternetNZ boss Jordan Carter have both pointed out a second major issue: the 211,000 households that have no broadband connection at all as schools turn to online learning, and the government uses it as a major means of communication, during the lockdown. The government gave the Herald an update on plans in that area, which are still developing.

Vodafone's data-saving tips for rural customers

• Keep an eye on data usage allowance via the My Farmside portal daily or by using the MyVodafone app.

• Review all electronic devices that are connected via WiFi or connected to your Rural Broadband device.

• Download software upgrades during the free data period.



• Close down apps on your phone when it's connected to the WiFi so they don't keep using data in the background.

• Turn off automatic software updates on your mobile phone.

• Restrict iTunes and App Store downloads until the off-peak, free periods.

• PlayStation and Xbox game updates consume a lot of data so turn off automatic updates.

• Video content does too, so download overnight taking advantage of your new unlimited data times, then reduce the format to SD (standard definition). This includes YouTube, Netflix and Vodafone TV.

• Listen to downloaded music rather than streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

• Change WiFi passwords to protect your usage.

• Seek alternative entertainment channels such as Sky