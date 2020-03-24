Couriers will continue to operate during alert level 4 but that doesn't mean online shopping is completely unaffected.

NZ Post has been deemed an essential service and will remain in operation for the duration of the lockdown period.

If you need something like a new board game or shoes, you might still be able to buy them online as long as the business is still able to operate with all its employees at home.

However, some online stores will not be able to operate, which could see the availability of products online reduced for this period.

Available options for online shopping include Facebook Marketplace and Trade Me, as long as items are posted and collected in a way that don't involve close proximity between two people.

Trade Me today said it will continue to operate for the next four weeks but with changes to its services.

However, when asked about advice to traders around sanitisation of goods, Trade Me did not answer.

It now recommends users choose the "Book a courier" option for items up to 25kg and withdraw their listing if the item cannot be couriered.

"Whether it's an item you've sold on Trade Me or not, you can book a courier to pick up items from your chosen address – all you need to do is package the items and leave them by your front door," the company said in a statement.

Users who choose to withdraw their auction - for example because the item is too big to courier - should get in touch with customer support about a refund on their withdrawal fee.

Trade Me is also allowing users to relist their cars on the site for free for an extra 90 days. Motorbikes, boats, caravans, and other vehicle listings can also continue to be relisted for free.

All Trade Me customer support staff are now working from home.

Online shoppers should expect some delays in their courier deliveries and are being asked to stay patient.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website.

