The government is instructing its competition watchdog, the Commerce Commission, to "be more flexible than it might be in normal times" to let competing businesses work together, share resources, or take other cooperative measures."

Commerce Minister Kris Faafoi issued the instruction "to ensure New Zealanders have access to the products and services they need" as the country responds to the "exceptional circumstances created by covid-19."

However, collusion among competitors to fix prices will not be tolerated.

"Sectors like supermarkets and telecommunications companies may need to work in a more collaborative way than the Commerce Commission would normally be comfortable with," said Faafoi. "Now is not the time for strict competition rules to get in the way of common sense and legitimate collaboration as business responds to covid-19."

However, unscrupulous behaviour that attempted to use the virus as excuse for "non-essential collusion or anti-competitive business practices, such as price fixing" would not be tolerated.

"This should also not be seen as some sort of licence for price gouging or hoarding. The government and the public would take an extremely dim view of that," Faafoi said.

The commission's chair, Anna Rawlings, said the regulator has "no intention of taking enforcement action under the Commerce Act against businesses who are cooperating to ensure New Zealanders continue to be supplied with essential goods and services during this unprecedented time."

"If you need to work with your competitors to share staff or distribution networks or take other measures to ensure security of supply, you are able to do this."

She reiterated that actions like unnecessarily sharing information on pricing strategy did not fit this and the commission would issue further guidance in coming days.