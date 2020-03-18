Some business workers in the heart of Auckland's CBD have been alerted there may have been possible Covid-19 cases within their building.

Landlord Robert Jones Holdings has alerted tenants via email that two separate possible cases of Covid-19 may have been in the Crombie Lockwood Tower over the past two days.

The 23-level building is situated on the city's busy Queen St.

The Crombie Lockwood Tower in Auckland's CBD. Photo / Google

An email sent to all tenants from the landlord's Auckland general manager Chris Sutton states both possible cases have had contact with family recently returning from overseas, and are currently at home in isolation.

"The building has been, and will continue to be, regularly cleaned," the email states.

"This includes all lifts, bathrooms and common areas."

They anticipated the situation would become more common in the coming weeks and asked that tenants adhere to letting them know of any notifiable or infectious disease suffered by either the tenant or people under the tenant's control.

"We will send a further update when or if we get test results back from the respective tenants. We ask that tenants continue to refer to the Ministry of Health website for further updates and guidance on COVID-19.

"This is a new experience for everyone. We will always aim to be as helpful and as transparent as we can be given the circumstances."

One person who had been in the building, but did not wish to be named, said everyone was being careful about hand cleanliness and physical distancing.

The news had come as a little bit of a shock, he said.

"The comment that has been made to me is that 'it's frightening because it is something you can't see'."

The man said there needed to more national testing to bring certainty about numbers of cases.

"You have to look after yourself. And if that means working from home, that's that."

Sutton further told the Herald they had undertaken a full clean in all common areas where the individuals may have been and the businesses where the individuals work had also undertaken cleaning in their specific offices.