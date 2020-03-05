A rundown, almost-derelict home has fetched $5 million thanks to its clifftop views of the Hauraki Gulf.

Owned by the same family for 106 years, the home had not been lived in recently and was weather-beaten and vacant.

But that didn't stop a developer snapping it up for $5m, listing agent Colleen Mangnall from Prestige Real Estate told media outlet Stuff

"A developer plans to remove the old house and build two dwellings," she said. "So (we have) happy purchasers and happy vendors."

Mangnall had earlier called the home "the worst house in the best street".

The house had been built in 1965 to replace an original bach the family reportedly had brought over on a barge from Mt Eden.

A grandchild of the former owners of the house called Kim told Stuff the house was very special to the family.

"There are so many happy memories, experiences and fun that the whole family has had over so many years. We hope the next owner(s) enjoy the great lifestyle and spaces that this very special property offers," she said.

"If we were good we would be allowed to ride up the long dirt driveway holding onto the sideboards of Grandpa's Model T Ford."

The property had a $5.36m council valuation.

The house sits just two doors down from the former Beach Rd property of award-winning weightlifters Tony and Jenni Ebert.

This photo from 2018 showing the Eberts' former vacant block up for sale just up the road from this week's $5m Beach Rd sale. Photo / Supplied

The Ebert's former clifftop home burnt down in 2015 and was eventually sold as a vacant block three years later.

Tony Ebert won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Christchurch in 1974 in the men's middleweight division. Four years earlier, at Edinburgh, he won silver. He also competed at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich.