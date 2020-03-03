The New Zealand dollar rallied after the US Federal Reserve - in an emergency measure not used since the Global Financial Crisis - cut its fed funds rate by half a percentage point in response to the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Fed funds rate now sits in a 1.0 to 1.25 per cent range.

By 7.30 am, the Kiwi was trading at just under US63c, up from US62.75c just before the Fed's announcement, after initially firming to US63.25c on the back of US dollar weakness.

The Fed's move, which followed a cut yesterday from the Reserve Bank of Australia, puts more pressure on the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to cut its rate, which currently stands at 1.0 per cent.

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr is set to deliver the next review of the official cash rate (OCR) on March 25.

ASB Bank yesterday pencilled in a 25bps cut for the March meeting, "but given run of information and central bank action, we certainly wouldn't want to rule out a larger 50bps cut".

The Fed, in a short statement, said the U.S. economy remained strong.

"However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity," the cental bank said.

"In light of these risks and in support of achieving its maximum employment and price stability goals, the Federal Open Market Committee decided today to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/2 percentage point, to 1 to 1.25 per cent.

"The committee is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy," it said.

The Fed's move follows the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision yesterday to cut its official interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.5 per cent, saying the coronavirus outbreak was having a significant effect on the economy.

"The board took this decision to support the economy as it responds to the global coronavirus outbreak," the RBA said in a statement.

US stocks rallied initially on the rate cut news, then fell sharply.

By 7.30 am NZT the Dow Jones Index was down 535 points or 2 per cent at 26,167.

"The US equity market appeared to be spooked by the Fed having to do something as drastic as 50 basis point cut," said Imre Speizer, a senior markets strategist at Westpac.

Following the Fed's move, Speizer expected markets to start pricing in a greater probability that the Reserve Bank would also cut by 50 basis points.