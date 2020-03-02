Early figures show New Zealand exports have fallen due to disruption caused by covid-19, with a significant drop in forestry, meat and seafood exports.

On Monday Statistics New Zealand released early - and unofficial - figures on New Zealand's exports over the past four weeks.

The figures, based on figures from Customs about intentions to exports, showed that exports were China were down 8 per cent on the same period a year ago.

But that figure may underestimate the impact. Statistics New Zealand said it had made a series of "naive projections" based on recent trends in exports.

On this basis, Statistics New Zealand said exports may be down as much as 19 per cent on what might have been expected.

Overall, New Zealand's exports were down 2 per cent on the same period last year, but down 3 per cent based on how much exports might have been expected to grow.

The figures cover the period from January 27 to February 23 and represent something of a rough guess of the impact of disruptions of trade to China.

While Statistics New Zealand made a series of cautions about inferences from the numbers, they acknowledged the changes in recent weeks were significant.

"These are out of the ordinary movements," Richard Evans, Statistics New Zealand's general manager of economic and environmental insights, said.

Forestry exports in the period to China were $180 million, down from around $250m in the same period in 2019.

Meat exports to China were around $170m in the period in 2020, down from around $280m in the same period in 2019.

By weight, meat exports have fallen by half, from around 40,000 tonnes during the same period in 2019, to around 20,000 tones this year.

The official figures for New Zealand's exports in February will be released on March 25.

Seafood exports in the period in 2020 were around $30m, down from $70m in the same period in 2019, export growth for seafood had been strong later in 2019.