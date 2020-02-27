ANZ's investment arm has taken out the top award in the annual Morningstar fund manager of the year awards.

Aman Ramrakha, Morningstar Australasia's director, manager research ratings said New Zealand investors were well served by a strong cohort of quality managers.

"But ANZ Investments wins our overall New Zealand fund manager of the year award for its impressive history, experienced team of analysts, and strong outcomes across the board in 2019."

ANZ Investments is led by chief investment officer Paul Huxford, with the judges commenting on the impressive history of the fund and the depth of experience across the team.

Others winners the Milford Trans-Tasman equity fund which took out the domestic equities manager of the year gong and is managed by a team overseen by Wayne Gentle and Sam Trethewey.

Hunter Global Fixed Interest were given the fixed interest fund manager of the year award amid strong competition from domestic peers.

While the global equities gong was taken out by the OneAnswer International Share fund which is managed by ANZ's investment team headed up by Alan Clarke.

ANZ Investments also won the KiwiSaver fund manager of the year award. The judges said Clarke and Maaike Van Tol were able stewards of this strategy, stepping up after the departures of senior members on the team.

"KiwiSaver assets continue to grow and investors in this strategy can take comfort in the quality and depth of the ANZ Investment team."

The award winners are determined by a combination of qualitative research and performance track record.