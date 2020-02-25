A Texas demolition company was left red-faced and facing a serious problem after it mistakenly tore down the wrong home in Dallas.

But it wasn't until the job was done that they discovered they had demolished a 97-year-old property nearby.

Excavating contractor JR's Demolition tore down a property known locally as the "pink house".

Workers from JR's Demolition couldn't see any house numbers on the property or on the footpath, where they can be commonly found, but assumed they were in the right place.

Advertisement

The pink home didn't have any plumbing, electrical wiring or gas meter and was missing a foundation.

Neighbours suspected something wasn't right when demolition began.

"The pink house" was meant to stay standing. Photo / CBS 11

"I got a call from my neighbour who lived across the alley and said, 'They're tearing down a perfectly good house. Do you know what's going on,' and then he sent me the picture," neighbour David Walkington said.

Home owner Jeremy Wenninger, who now lives out of town, inherited it from a friend who died three years ago — and he was planning to renovate it. He said he wants to be compensated for both the value of the house, and its sentimental value.

JR's Demolition owner Bobby Lindamood told local media that this was the first time the company ever torn down the wrong structure.

"We made a mistake and thought we had the right property," Lindamood said.

An American demolition crew has been left a little red-faced after accidentally tearing down the wrong property. Photo / CBS 11

"Many homes on Richard St have been demolished by JR's and other demolition companies in connection with the current redevelopment and revitalisation of this area.

"Unfortunately, this home did not have any house numbers on it and any street kerb address was covered by water and debris from the recent heavy rain events. Nonetheless, JR's inspected this property ensuring that it was empty.

Advertisement

"We spoke with the new owner of the property who acquired it in 2019 and will be working with him toward a resolution."

Wenninger stated he hopes the resolution will honour the sentimental worth of the 97-year-old Craftsman-design residence.