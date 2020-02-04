High-end fashion label Harman Grubisa will soon be no more, the Kiwi fashion duo behind the brand have announced.

In an Instagram post, the clothing brand announced its decision to shut up shop. It did not say why it had come to that decision or when it would wind up operations.

"After much consideration, we here at HG have decided to close the doors on our brand. Time for a new chapter," Harman Grubisa wrote to its 6500 followers.

"We wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who has a piece of HG hanging in their wardrobe, to all who've followed & supported the brand and to all those we've met and worked with along the way. We've loved dressing you."

The Herald has contacted Harman Grubisa for comment.

Harman Grubisa was founded by New Zealand designers Madeleine Harman and Jessica Grubisa in 2014 and operates an online store and a bricks and mortar store on Auckland's Jervois Road in Ponsonby.

The designers met at fashion school at Whitecliffe College of Art and Design and after several years of working independently came together to create the contemporary womenswear label.

Their label debuted at New Zealand Fashion Week in 2015 and in 2016 received the prestigious Mercedes-Benz Presents accolade, which recognises "the best and buzziest fashion designers" in New Zealand and internationally. Trelise Cooper and Kate Sylvester have previously received the award.

In 2016, Viva acknowledged Harman Grubisa as New Zealand's hottest label.

Harman Grubisa clothing, made in New Zealand, is priced upwards of $500 for most items. The outlet section of its website has pieces heavily discounted and priced from $100.