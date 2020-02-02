Oil prices have slumped on the back of rapidly falling demand as the global economy reels in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

While this may mean cheaper petrol at the pump for New Zealanders it is hardly good news.

Commodity prices for the benchmark products of West Texas Crude and Brent crude have fallen 18 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.

For New Zealand consumers those falls will initially be offset by a lower Kiwi dollar.

The New Zealand dollar has also been hit hard by virus-related disruption and is off by about 10- per cent this year.

However, prices are expected to fall further, with much depending on how quickly oil producers can cut consumption.

OPEC is considering how to respond to the plunge, with Russia signalling for the first time it was open to Saudi Arabia's push for an emergency meeting, Bloomberg has reported.

That news prompted a small rally on markets.

However, for now, the next regular meeting on March 5-6 remains on the schedule, a delegate said.

Analysts also noted that OPEC and its partners are already in the midst of steep production cutbacks, with many sceptical about how much more they're willing to do.

The global financial crisis provides an extreme example of how a serious fall in global economic activity can affect oil prices.

In July 2008 oil prices hit a record of US$145 per barrel due to enormous demand.

They had plunged to around US$43 per barrel by end of 2008.

Brent had been trading at around US$63 a barrel a month ago. It is now at US$51.

Locally petrol prices have increased 35 cents in the year to January, according to AA figures.

According to AA PetrolWatch, the price of 91 Octane has increased from 205.9 cents in January last year to 235.9 cents last month.

Meanwhile, 95 Octane also increased by 30 cents and diesel by 11 cents when compared to 12 months ago, costing 244.9 cents and 163.9 cents respectively last month.

"The number one reason for that is increasing taxes," AA PetrolWatch spokesman Mark Stockdale said.

Meanwhile, economists have so far been reluctant to make wholesale changes to their forecasts because of the enormous uncertainty about the final scale of the coronavirus outbreak.

Both the SARS outbreak in 2003 and the Swine Flu of 2009 eventually passed without major impacts on global GDP.

However, the shutdown of travel from China to many countries - including the US, Australia and New Zealand - guarantees there will be a slowdown of growth in the current quarter at least.

While noting the uncertainty, Kiwibank economists this morning warned the outbreak looked to be more economically damaging than Sars.

"It's not surprising the virus has spread faster and infected more people in China than SARS. And the potential economic impacts are far greater," chief economist Jarrod Kerr said.

Locally, tourism operators and exporters of fresh premium foods to China have already taken a hit.

Stock markets around the world rattled in the past week.

The NZX-50 was off more than 2 per cent this morning on expectations that the travels band will cause further slumps in Asian markets.

China's central bank said this morning it will inject more than US$21 billion of liquidity attempt to avert a potential sell-off.

- Additional reporting by Luke Kirkness