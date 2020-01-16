Two of three former Waitākere City Council headquarters buildings, developed during ex-mayor Sir Bob Harvey's time, are being sold with no price revealed today.

Panuku Development Auckland, the council-controlled real estate-owning entity, has just announced it plans to sell two office blocks at 2-6 Henderson Valley Rd to The Laidlaw College Foundation.

The sale is of the administration building and the central one building but not the council chamber building which many people wanted to be kept because of its community functions.

The ex-Waitākere City Council buildings. Photo / supplied

The three buildings were previously estimated to be worth about $57m and the sale is part of the "sale of the decade" or property rationalisation since eight councils were merged into the single Auckland Council in 2010.

The big Henderson complex near the railway station won many design and architecture awards and was a showcase of environment-friendly thinking for Waitakere and its eco-city status.

Graham Burt, college chairman, said today his entity was buying the buildings and land but not the former council chamber which would remain a community hub for shared use.

"The agreement will advance Panuku's Unlock Henderson urban regeneration programme, boosting numbers and business in the town centre significantly, while enabling development around the train station and sparking further regeneration in Henderson," a joint statement just issued said.

The council chamber building will be retained. Photo / Glenn Jeffrey

Laidlaw College would work with Panuku to plan its move to the important central community site in two to three years, Burt said.

The college was established nearly a century ago, he said.

Linda Cooper, an Auckland councillor representing the areas, said the sale would contribute to local economic growth.

"There is vast potential in Henderson to increase the number of people living and working near the town centre. With this, we project a natural increase in economic activity in the area, boosting local businesses, communities and the area as a whole.

"I'm pleased and relieved the Civic Building is being kept in public ownership. This building serves the community, providing a place where the local board and community connect, meet and celebrate. We think of it as our Town Hall," she said.

Council staff will remain at the hub in the short to mid-term, then move to new purpose-built offices at Albany.

"The council has put in motion plans to relocate staff to the new workspace located in Albany, with a leaseback arrangement in place until the new building is ready. The service centre and Henderson-Massey Local Board will remain in Henderson, moving into the Civic Building in due course," a statement said.