Prices for kiwifruit have hit an 'all-time high'.

According to figures released by Stats NZ today, kiwifruit prices peaked in December up 32 per cent with a weighted average of $8.27 per kg.

Consumer prices manager James Griffin deemed this price as "an all-time high" for the furry fruit.

This price almost doubled in the last year, with prices per kg of the fruit sitting at $4.24 in December 2018.

The increase was reflected in fruit and vegetables, overall.

Other big ones were an 18 per cent increase in potato prices, a 16 per cent increase in apples and an 8.9 per cent for onions.

However, these price rises were fairly common for the time of year.

It also looked like many people were getting right into their summer diets in December, with sales in potato crisps and chocolate biscuits both down.

However, this did not stop people from heading to the shop for some good old fashion fish and chips, with fried fish and burger takeaways up 3.3 per cent.