A hotel houseekeper has no memory of breaking in to three rooms at the hotel he had been employed by on New Year's Eve, helping himself to property belonging to overseas guests.

Roman Sindurakar (27), of Fernhill, this morning admitted three charges of burglary at the hotel, which has name suppression, on December 31.

Prosecuting sergeant Ian Collin said Sindurakar had been employed at the hotel about four years and was a housekeeping supervisor.

At 11pm on December 31 he walked around the exterior of the hotel attempting to open multiple ground-floor doors, entering various rooms.

From one he took a drink bottle, a games console, headphones, and electric shaver from another he took a backpack containing a variety of items including cosmetics and clothes, valued at $600, and a hat; and from another he stole a wallet and other personal items.

"While in the room he was disturbed by the victim who was unsuccessful in trying to restrain the defendant."

During the struggle Sindurakar dropped the hat stolen from another room and he sustained a scratch to his left hand.

The hat was identified as having been stolen from another room.

The next day police spoke to the defendant who denied any knowledge of the offending but identified himself in CCTV footage.

"He stated he had no recollection - he couldn't explain [how] it had come into his possession."

Defence counsel Tanya Surrey said Sindurakar was "remorseful in the extreme".

"He's already ... lost his job, he's going to have some major issues with Immigration should he wish to remain in New Zealand and issues [obtaining] further employment.

"He has a major alcohol problem ... he has absolutely no recollection of the events of New Year's Eve."

Surrey said Sindurakar had blacked out from alcohol consumption and was "horrified'' to discover what he had done "in the cold light of day".

Judge Farnan, describing it as "most unfortunate" offending, sentenced him to six months' supervision, with special conditions, and ordered him to complete 80 hours' community work on each charge, to be served concurrently, which could be converted to training.

He was also ordered to pay $75 reparation to cover the costs of sending the items by courier to the victims.