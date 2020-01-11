An Auckland man's side-gig paid off, big time, during 2019.

A North Shore web developer Leandro Palmieri, aka Beetix, is behind the app that topped Apple's chart of NZ's most-downloaded paid iPhone apps for the year.

The tech giant has just revealed the most popular apps for New Zealanders, across several categories (see full lists below).

And it was Palmieri's NZ Driving Theory Test, which sells for $6.99 a pop.

He prefers not to say how many copies were downloaded - but every user paid. Unfashionably - but successfully - Palmieri did not run with a "freemium" model. That is, some free content with an in-app purchase option to unlock the full features. Rather, users had to pay the full whack upfront.

Palmieri first developed NZ Driving Theory Test in 2013, after spotting a gap in the market.

"I wanted to make it look and feel like a driving quiz by theming it accordingly while keeping it clean and easy to use," he said.

He's reinvested his profits in new kit and developing an Android version of Driving Theory, plus the 99 cent NZ Passport Photo app for helping people shoot a passport photo to DIA specs, and SherlockCam, which adds information about where and when photos are taken (see his full range under the Beetix moniker here).



The 41-year-old's portfolio is growing but he's kept on his day job as a senior developer at North Shore web agency Toast.

His app has spawned a raft of imitations, including Road Code Learners Test NZ ($6.99), which came in at number 4.

Coastguard NZ's trip-logging Coastguard App ($3.49), developed in part by grants from Maritime NZ and BayTrust, who chipped in $100,000 and helped raise another $146,000 toward its development, came in at number two.

Crown agency Linz (Land Information NZ) also made Apple's paid iPhone app chart with two of its topographic map efforts (both $6.99): NZ Topo50 South Island (at 7) and NZ Topo50 North Island (at 15).

Image / NZ Game Calls

And NZ Game Calls ($3.49), developed by Aaron Newnham - who bills himself as a self-employed app developer - came in at number 24.

Newnham promotes his app as a cheaper alternative to electronic game callers - though he recommends attaching your phone to a Bluetooth speaker for best results.

His effort has drawn rave reviews from deer, duck and other hunters.

One user review said, "I was a bit hesitant to use it. However, the other day I drove down the Hollyford Road (South Island ) to see if anything was still roaring. I used your app amplified through the speakers in my truck [and] had an instant reply! The stag was quite worked up and crashed right to within 50m of my truck. Wicked app! worth the purchase! Well done!"

Image / NZ Game Calls

Elsewhere on the paid app chart, paying to avoid ads was a popular theme.

Sky Guide (19) and SkyView (30) - which both let you point your phone's camera at the night sky then automatically identify stars and planets - can be downloaded free, then prompt you to upgrade to a paid version to avoid constant pop-up promotions.

Apple, which typically takes a 30 per cent cut on App Store sales, says that since App Store launched in 2008, developers have earned over US$155 billion, with a quarter of those earnings coming from the past year alone.

App Store spending totaled US$1.4 billion ($1.99b) between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, up 16 per cent from the same period in 2018, the company said in a blog post.

The most popular free iPhone apps charts are dominated by the familiar big names - Instagram, Facebook Messenger, YouTube et al - but Spark and Vodafone NZ's self-apps do make the Top 30, as do TVNZ, ANZ and Air NZ's apps.

And on of the multinational apps - McDonalds' effort - was developed by Auckland company Plexure, which has developed a global business on the success of its worldwide contract with the fast-food maker.

And in the free iPad app chart, locals TVNZ, Trade Me, 3Now, Sky Go, Spark Sport (a free download but with pay-to-view content) and recent Spark acquisition Lightbox (ditto) feature.

AfterPay was the most popular of the new wave of buy-now, pay-later apps sweeping into NZ from across the Tasman. It came in at 27 on the free iPhone app chart.

Top free iPhone apps

NZ, 2019

1 Instagram

2 Facebook Messenger

3 YouTube

4 WhatsApp Messenger

5 Snapchat

6 Netflix

7 Facebook

8 Spotify

9 TikTok

10 Gmail

11 Uber Eats

12 Lime

13 McDonald's

14 Google Maps

15 Uber

16 Wish

17 FaceApp - AI Face Editor

18 Google Chrome

19 Trade Me

20 Ola Cabs

21 TVNZ

22 Google Home

23 Google Docs

24 My Vodafone NZ

25 Spark NZ

26 Google Drive

27 Afterpay

28 Air NZ mobile app

29 Bitmoji

30 ANZ goMoney NZ

Top paid iPhone apps

NZ, 2019

1 NZ Driving Theory Test

2 Coastguard NZ

3 The Wonder Weeks

4 Road Code Learners Test NZ

5 Te Reo Māori

6 Monash University FODMAP diet

7 NZ Topo50 South Island

8 Forest - Stay focused

9 Facetune

10 Sezzy Timer

11 PlantSnap Pro: Identify Plants

12 Arrowhead Alarm Products Elite

13 Afterlight — Photo Editor

14 AutoSleep Tracker for Watch

15 NZ Topo50 North Island

16 Topo GPS New Zealand

17Procreate Pocket

18 TouchRetouch

19 Sky Guide

20 Full Fitness : Exercise Workout Trainer

21 MarineTraffic - Ship Tracking

22 WOT Baby

23 kirakira+

24 NZ GAME CALLS

25 WikiCamps New Zealand

26 HappyCow Find Vegan Food

27 Parenting Baby's Brain

28 Boating Australia&NZ

29 Hear My Baby Heartbeat Monitor

30 SkyView

Top free iPad apps

NZ, 2019

1 Netflix

2 YouTube

3 Messenger

4 TVNZ

5 Google Chrome

6 Gmail

7 Spotify Get music and podcasts

8 Calculator ٞ

9 Facebook

10 TikTok

11 Google Docs

12 Google Drive

13 Minecraft: Education Edition

14 Spark Sport

15 Wish

16 ThreeNow

17 Google Maps

18 Trade Me

19 Microsoft Word

20 Google Home

21 Google Slides

22 YouTube Kids

23 Drum Pad Machine - Beat Maker

24 Lightbox NZ

25 Google

26 Google Sheets

>strong>27 Google Earth

28 SKY GO NZ

29 Microsoft Outlook

30 YouTube Music

Top paid iPad apps

NZ, 2019

1 Procreate

2 Notability

3 GoodNotes 5

4 Book Creator for iPad

5 Duet Display

6 GoodReader PDF Editor & Viewer

7 PDF Expert 7: PDF Editor

8 Toca Hair Salon 3

9 NZ Driving Theory Test

10 LumaFusion

11 Green Screen by Do Ink

12 Nebo Professional note-taking

13 Toca Life: Neighborhood

14 Affinity Designer

15 Teach Your Monster to Read

16 Explain EDU

17 Affinity Photo

18 Popplet

19 Math Bingo

20 Amaziograph

21 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App

22 forScore

23 PDF Converter by Readdle

24 Little Kitten -My Favorite Cat

25 Strip Designer

26 Notes Plus

27 Toca Kitchen 2

28 Messaging for Whatsapp Chat

29 RoughAnimator - animation app

30 Puppet Pals HD Director's Pass

Top free iPhone games

NZ, 2019

1 Color Bump 3D

2 aquapark.io

3 Monopoly at Macca's App NZ

4 Fun Race 3D

5 8 Ball Pool

6 Wordscapes

7 BitLife - Life Simulator

8 Call of Duty: Mobile

9 PUBG MOBILE

10 Fortnite

11 Stack Ball 3D

12 Roller Splat!

13 Polysphere - art of puzzle

14 Helix Jump

15 Mario Kart Tour

16 Drive and Park

17 Subway Surfers

18 Homescapes

19 Draw it

20 Episode - Choose Your Story

21 Traffic Run!

22 Pick Me Up

23 Paper.io 2

24 Run Race 3D

25 Word Stacks

26 Stickman Hook

27 Clean Road

28 Roblox

29 r Bullet - Spy Puzzles

30 AMAZE!!!

Top paid iPhone games

NZ, 2019

1 Minecraft

2 Plague Inc.

3 Heads Up!

4 Bloons TD 6

5 True Skate

6 Bloons TD 5

7 Papa's Freezeria To Go!

8 Rebel Inc.

9 Pocket Build

10 Geometry Dash

11 The Game of Life

12 Earn to Die 2

13 Stardew Valley

14 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

15 Terraria

16 Kingdom Rush Vengeance

17 Farming Simulator 18

18 Alto's Odyssey

19 The Chase Australia

20 Doodle Jump

21 Pocket City

22 NBA 2K20

23 Exploding Kittens

24 Scribblenauts Remix

25 Infinite Flight Simulator

26 Real Drift Car Racing

27Rugby Nations 18

28 Cluedo: The Official Edition

29 Evertale

30 Pocket City

Top free iPad games

NZ, 2019

1 aquapark.io

2 Roblox

3 Color Bump 3D

4 Fun Race 3D

5 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

6 Stack Ball 3D

7 Polysphere - art of puzzle

8 Wordscapes

9 Helix Jump

10 Fortnite

11 Homescapes

12 Draw it

13 Tiles Hop - EDM Rush

14 Run Race 3D

15 Kick the Buddy: Forever

16 Happy Glass

17 Paper.io 2

18 Subway Surfers

19 Stickman Hook

20 Word Stacks

21 Mr Bullet - Spy Puzzles

22 Words Story

23 PUBG MOBILE

24 Tank Stars

25 Tomb of the Mask

26 House Paint

27 Jelly Shift

28 Matchington Mansion

29 8 Ball Pool

30 My Talking Tom 2

Top paid iPad games

NZ, 2019

1 Minecraft

2 Plague Inc.

3 Geometry Dash

4 Bloons TD 6

5 Terraria

6 True Skate

7 The Game of Life

8 Stardew Valley

9 Farming Simulator 18

10 Rebel Inc.

11 Earn to Die 2

12 Goat Simulator

13 Heads Up!

14 Kingdom Rush Vengeance

15 The Room: Old Sins

16 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

17 The Room

18 LEGO Jurassic World

19 Scribblenauts Remix

20 Pocket Build

21 Five Nights at Freddy's

22 Infinite Flight Simulator

23 Incredibox

24 The Escapists: Prison Escape

25 Scribblenauts Unlimited

26 Amazing Frog?

27 Alto's Odyssey

28 LEGO Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin

29 Football Manager 2019 Mobile

30 The Room Three