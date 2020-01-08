Markets stabilised in morning trading Wednesday after overnight declines following Iran's missile attack of US bases in Iraq.

Stocks moved broadly higher and oil prices pulled back as Iran and the US appeared to tone down their rhetoric. The missile attack comes a week after a US drone strike killed a key Iranian general.

READ MORE:

• Iran launches missile attacks on US bases including Ain Assad in Iraq

• Iran's nuclear negotiator posts response to Donald Trump after airstrikes

• Iran's threat to cut US off from oil

• 'If you want a war, we'll give you a war' - NZ faces tough decisions as Iran calls Trump's bluff, expert says

Banks made broad gains. Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo all gained less than 1 per cent. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.84 per cent from 1.82 per cent late Tuesday. Higher bond yields allow banks to charge more lucrative interest on mortgages and other loans.

Advertisement

Technology and communications companies also rose. Real estate companies and utilities lagged the market as investors shifted money away from the safe-play sectors.

Energy stocks fell as oil prices dipped. Phillips 66 fell 3.6 per cent and ConocoPhillips slipped 2.4 per cent.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index rose 0.5 per cent as of 11:39 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 714. The Nasdaq rose 0.5 per cent. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 0.3 per cent.

OVERSEAS: Markets in Europe recovered and made gains after making sharp drops overnight. Asian markets fell. Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 1.6 per cent and The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2 per cent.

WEAK RESULTS: Walgreens fell 6 per cent after reporting a disappointing 25 per cent drop in profit during its fiscal first quarter on weak sales growth. The world's largest drugstore chain is going through a cost-cutting program and expects earnings to be flat this year.

JET CONCERNS: Boeing fell 1.2 per cent after one of its 737-800 aircraft flown by Ukraine International Airlines crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff, killing all on board. The cause of the crash is under investigation. It occurred after Iran fired missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq. Boeing is also still dealing with the grounding of its 737-Max jets because of catastrophic technical issues.

- Associated Press