Two unregistered electrical workers have been fined after appearing before district courts in Auckland and Porirua.

In separate cases, Houmin Zou and Alexander Woodhouse have been were fined for carrying out electrical connections at properties when they were not licenced to do so.

"The completion of PEW must be undertaken by a licensed electrical worker who is registered with the Electrical Workers Registration Board (EWRB)," says registrar of electrical workers Duncan Connor.

"The aim of regulating electrical workers is to ensure that those performing prescribed electrical work are properly trained, in order to avoid electrical hazards and to protect the safety of consumers."

The EWRB laid a charge against Zou, director of Airon Ltd, after receiving a complaint about electrical work that he had carried out involving the installation of heat pumps. One of three heat pumps installed by Zou at a property in Murrays Bay was incorrectly installed with the wires exposed causing the unit to short circuit. While Zou's business sold and installed heat pumps, he was not licenced to carry out the electrical connection of installation.

Judge Sinclair imposed a fine of $2,500 in the North Shore District Court after agreeing with the Board's submission that any fine imposed must be a sufficient deterrent to ensure that performing unauthorised electrical work is not profitable.

In the second case, Woodhouse was sentenced at Porirua District Court for performing unauthorised work that included the installation of lights, power points and an outside water heater at a property in Mana.

He also arranged for a Certificate of Compliance to be issued for the completed work. As Woodhouse was not a registered electrician, he was not authorised to do this work and was ordered to pay a fine of $1,200 plus solicitor and court costs.

"If you are having any electrical work completed, including the installation of appliances, it's recommended that you check the public register of licensed electrical workers to confirm that the electrician is licensed to carry out the work," Connor said.