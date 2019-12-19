A watergun designed by three Kiwi blokes has been included in a prestigious list of the best outdoor toys in the world.

Promoted as the world's fastest-filling water gun, the X-Shot was developed by Andrew Parker, Mark Fullerton and Glenn Greene before being picked up and added to the toy empire of Kiwi company Zuru, founded by richlister Nick Mowbray.

It fills with up to 700ml of water in just two seconds and can blast a stream up to 10 metres away.

"The X-Shot Fast Fill came about through an accident I had in which I broke my neck," said Parker.

"Being a playful father, my immobility highlighted the fact that water guns needed to be redesigned.

X-Shot Fast-Fill. Photo / Fill

"We met Zuru at a startup weekend, and I decided to pitch my idea of the world's fastest-filling water-gun. It drew little interest, then the three of us came together a few months after to work on the project following my acceptance into an entrepreneurial scholarship programme called project Ignite."

The water gun, which sells at Walmart and Target as well as elsewhere around the world, has now been added as one of the finalists for the Toy of the Year Awards.

Considered the Oscars of the toy industry, the winners will be announced on February 21 2020 in New York City.

The X-Shot will, however, face some tough competition from the other finalists in the list.

Here are the other nominees:

1. Crazy Cart Shift

The Crazy Cart Shift. Photo / File

Tapping into the drifting hype, this toy will appease the daredevil in the family who will likely turn into a future petrol - or perhaps EV - head.

2. Create a Castle

Create a Castle. Photo / File

Developed for the construction enthusiast who simply isn't satisfied with the sandcastle aesthetics offered by a standard bucket.

3. Ezy Roller Drifter

Ezy Roller Drifter. Photo / File

Drifting seems to be so hot right now. This toy's patented back wheels lets the wildest member of your family slide around corners effortlessly.

4. Globber Goup Comfort

Globber Goup Comfort. Photo / File

Not to be confused with Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, this strange device is a three-wheel scooter with a seat to offer ride-on, walking bike and scooter functions all-in-one.

5. My Buddy Wheels

My Buddy Wheels. Photo / File

Riding real dinosaurs and unicorns is frowned upon these days, so the good folks at Yvolution developed an animal-friendly alternative that doubles as a great bike training tool.

6. Toilet Paper Blasters Sheet Storm

Toilet Paper Blasters Sheet Storm. Photo / File

To spare you the disgusting reality of your kids making actual spitballs, this contraption transforms toilet paper into clean spitballs. One toilet roll will deliver more than 350 spitballs. Cleaning this mess up should be just as much fun.