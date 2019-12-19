The Chinese Herald and New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) have announced the Chinese Herald has bought NZME's shareholding in the Chinese New Zealand Herald joint venture.

Launched in October 2016 the digital joint venture was designed to help make it easier for Chinese New Zealanders to access news and information by providing NZ Herald content via a Chinese language news service.

NZME and the Chinese Herald began sale and purchase negotiations in early October this year and have announced today that the joint venture will cease at the end of this year.

Chinese Herald readers will still have access to fully translated New Zealand Herald content via a content-sharing arrangement.

"The Chinese community has a growing interest in national and local news as well as lifestyle, travel and entertainment content produced locally," said the Chinese Herald's publisher Lili Wang.

"As we continue investing in our digital platform, the content sharing arrangement ensures our readers get continued access to material from a credible New Zealand-based news organisation."