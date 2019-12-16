US stocks rallied Monday, rising with European and several Asian markets following surprisingly strong reports on China's economy.

Growth in factory activity and retail sales in the world's second-largest economy both beat analysts' expectations for last month. That layered on top of optimism from last week's long-awaited "Phase 1" trade deal between China and the United States, which removed some of the uncertainty that's hung over businesses and investors.

The interim trade deal is one of a "trifecta of positive catalysts" that swept through the market last week and could help support it through the end of the year, Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a research note. The others are a Federal Reserve that appears committed to keeping interest rates low and the potential for an orderly exit by the United Kingdom from the European Union following last week's UK elections.

Monday's rally was broad, with roughly 85 per cent of the stocks in the S&P 500 rising. Energy stocks were at the head of the pack after the price of oil added to its gain last week . Health care and technology stocks were also particularly strong.

The S&P 500 was up 0.9 per cent as of 12:24 p.m. Eastern time. It's on pace for its fourth straight gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 179 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 28,3174 and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.1 per cent.

China's industrial production rose 6.2 per cent from a year earlier, up from the previous month's 4.7 per cent. Retail sales growth rose to a five-month high of 8 per cent from October's 7.2 per cent.

The interim "Phase 1" trade agreement announced Friday was relatively modest but in line with the investors' expectations. The world's two largest economies averted tariff hikes planned for Sunday on imports from both sides, and the impact on economic growth will be limited, according to Citigroup economists.

"With some trade uncertainty removed last week, investors should start feeling more confident that China will be able to keep their economy growing at 6% or better in 2020," said Edward Moya, economist with Oanda.

Treasury yields rallied. The 10-year yield rose to 1.88 per cent from 1.82 per cent late Friday.

Higher rates can mean bigger profits for banks making loans and more interest income for insurers, brokerages and other financial companies. Bank of America rose 1.6 per cent, Wells Fargo gained 1.4 per cent and JPMorgan Chase added 1.1 per cent. Financial stocks in the S&P 500 overall gained 0 .9 per cent.

Energy stocks were the market's best performers, rising 1.4 per cent, after the price of oil added a bit to its gain last week and natural gas prices jumped.

Benchmark US crude rose 5 cents to $60.12 per barrel and is close to its highest level in three months. Brent crude, the international standard, added 20 cents to $65.42 per barrel, and natural gas jumped 7 cents, or 3 per cent, to $2.36 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Technology stocks were also strong. Tech stocks have swung often in recent months with every hint of progress on the U.S.-China trade war because of how much business the companies do in China.

Boeing fell 3.4 per cent on a report that the company may cut production of its troubled 737 Max airplane or even suspend it all together. The Wall Street Journal said the company could announce a decision Monday.

Asian markets were mixed. Stocks in Shanghai gained 0.6 per cent, but Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3% and the Kospi in Seoul dipped 0.1 per cent.