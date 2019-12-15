Sky's new-broom CEO continues to sweep away some of the broadcaster's more annoying restrictions.

Last week, Sky finally added its free-to-air channel, Prime, to Freeview's streaming platform (a service that aggregates content from TVNZ OnDemand, 3Now, Maori TV's streaming service and now Prime).

And this morning, Sky said it would finally let Sky Go users "cast" to a big-screen TV.

Sky Go is available to all of Sky's subscribers. It used to confine you to watching on a PC, tablet or phone.

Now you can "cast" (wirelessly beam) the video from your device to a regular telly.

First, you'll need to plug an Apple TV unit (from $249) or Google Chormecase widget (from $69) into your TV to act as a conduit (more on such in our Idiot's Guide to Streaming).

At one point, Sky Go had a miserable reputation, often blacking out at key moments during big sports events, but over the past couple of years it's had a series of incremental upgrades and is now a solid performer.

Sky is also encouraging people to check out the "Download To Go" option for select Sky Go content if they're going to be holidaying without wi-fi.

Most streaming services have recently added the same feature, including Netflix.

Pundits continue to praise Sky for making moves in the right direction, if maybe several years too late.

But investors aren't sharing the love.

In late morning trading, the pay-TV provider's shares were scrapping their all-time low at 72c.

The stock is down 64 per cent for the year.