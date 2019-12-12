Z Energy shares sank 17.3 per cent after the firm cut its earnings guidance by about $40 million, citing tough retail competition and a contraction in margins expected at the Marsden Point refinery.

The firm says its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and changes in financial instruments for the year ending March 31 will be between $350m and $385m, down from the $390m to $430m signalled in September.

It also lowered its expected dividend to 40 cents, down from the 48-to-50-cent range provided three months ago.

"The current market conditions reflect a decline in both refining and retail margins and this has been further exaggerated by the December drop in refining margins," the company said in a statement on NZX.

"Retail margins have not materially improved since our earnings announcement and the competitiveness of the retail environment does not suggest any improvement over the forecast period."

Z shares dropped to $4.01, taking their loss so far this year to 27 per cent.

The downgrade is the firm's second in three months. The $22m net profit the firm reported for the six months ended September 30 was down 70 per cent from a year earlier when calculated on a replacement cost basis.

In May, the country's biggest fuel retailer had expected earnings this year of $450m to $490m, up from the $434m of ebitdaf reported for the year ended March.

Today it said that about $90m of the $120m reduction in the mid-point forecast since then is due to lost retail margin. About $25m of that reflected lost volume, although the company noted it had seen some recovery in volume during the current quarter.

The company previously cited a sharp increase in discounting in July and August, related to the exit of the firm's Caltex business from the AA Smartfuels discount programme. Z relaunched its Pumped discount scheme across both its brands on August 1.

Lower refining margins accounted for about $20m of the forecast reduction since May and the firm has also allowed for a potential $10m earnings impact as it responds to changes in global fuel demand due to new emission standards for shipping companies next year.

Z owns about 15 per cent of the Refining NZ, operator of the Marsden Point oil refinery.

Its margins for the 10 months through October averaged US$5.85 ($8.87), down from US$6.31 for calendar 2018.

Last month, the refiner reported a weakening in margins in October as prices for high-sulphur fuel oil fell ahead of the new MARPOL shipping standards taking effect in 2020.

Diesel margins had also remained flat, despite expectations for an increase in demand by year-end as shippers start switching to cleaner fuels to meet the new standards.

Z Energy had originally been expecting margins of about US$8 this year. After an initial lift in the September quarter, margins have again declined, it noted.

"We expect margins to deteriorate further in 4QFY20 based on our market observations in December," the company said, adding that they may fall below a contractual price floor at which the refinery's customers are obliged to "top up" Refining NZ.

"We do not expect these conditions to persist beyond 4QFY20."