From the NZ Herald and NZME newsrooms

Are you a Herald premium subscriber?

If so, you can see premium content on all your devices, including the app - but you do need to make sure you're logged in on each device.

You can only see premium content on the Herald app if you are signed in. To confirm you are signed in, access the Herald app, tap on the settings icon (on the top right side of the app) and if you see your Name/My Profile you are signed in.

Advertisement

You can log in by tapping on "Sign in/Register" and following the steps. When you complete the process, you will be able to see premium articles as well as your name and account details on the right side tab.

If you've forgotten your password, while in the sign-in process, tap on "Forgot Password" and follow the steps. A password reset link will be sent to your email address.

When you are signed in you will be able to see the premium content in the app on the homepage, sections or in the premium tab.

If you are still having problems you can chat online with our Customer Service team or call us on 0800 100 888 and we will be pleased to assist you.

To make the most of your subscription sign up for our news, business and sports newsletters and you will get the latest updates straight to your inbox. After selecting it, don't forget to scroll down and tap on the "Save" button at the bottom.

Did you find a premium article and want to read it later? You can save it by clicking on the star above the article (it will become grey, meaning that the article is saved). To access your saved articles, go to the settings tab and access "My saved news".

If you are a subscriber to premium - thank you, your support in our quest to find new revenue streams to help support the future of quality journalism is deeply appreciated.

For new subscribers, it's easy - and cheap - to subscribe. Simply go here.

Advertisement

And if you're still looking for the perfect Christmas gift, you can gift someone full access to nzherald.co.nz here.

If you're yet to join us, we wanted to show you what you're missing - here's a selection of the best stories from our journalists, and from our global publishing partners including the New York Times and Financial Times, from the last week.

• 'The hum that doesn't go away': Kurt Bayer on Christchurch's heroes

• The 10 biggest sports stories of the decade

• Inside Gloriavale: Why did it take years for child sex abuse cases to come out?

• The books you need to pack for the best summer reads

• He was one of Mexico's deadliest assassins. Then he turned on his cartel

• Time to make some money: the business career of Rudy Giuliani