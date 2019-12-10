Travellers are experiencing long delays at Auckland Airport, apparently because of a worldwide customs software outage.

NZME radio producer Max Middleton said the crowds were building up at the international terminal.

"No flights are being able to be checked in at the moment," he said.

"The airport is chaos and no one seems to know what's going on."

Kate Holdsworth tweeted from the airport "no one can check-in".

"Already queued for an hour and not moved. No one can check in. Not exactly what you expect when you've paid for Business Class," she posted.

An Auckland Airport spokeswoman said the issue was due to an outage with Immigration New Zealand passport processing software.

"Currently the majority of airlines can manually process passports but it is causing delays at check-in.

"We advise all passengers to contact their airlines for the latest travel information.

"Auckland Airport is working with Immigration NZ, our airline partners and government agencies to provide what support we can to help travellers on their journey."

The Herald has contacted Immigration NZ for comment.

Meanwhile, travellers across the ditch were also experiencing similar issues.

Kiwi Graeme Underwood was at Melbourne International Airport and said it was "chaos".

He was meant to be flying back to Auckland this morning with Air New Zealand, but had been unable to check in.

All airlines were affected, he said, and a staff member told him it was a worldwide check-in issue.

"I am not sure what is happening but the airport is at a standstill."

Air New Zealand staff were handing out meal and drink vouchers to affected customers, he said.

"They are doing a great job accommodating everyone, which makes you think we might be here for a while."

A Melbourne Airport spokeswoman said there had been a worldwide customs system outage.

Jetstar also issued a travel alert stating an "IT issue" was affecting their airport systems today, resulting in delays and cancellations to some domestic and international flights.