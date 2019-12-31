Each week the NZ Herald and Newstalk ZB's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's what to expect in 2020. Hosted by Frances Cook.

This time last year when we tried to predict the future, the Herald's money team was focused on instability.

Particularly, international instability was a theme, with worries that Trump's tweets, tension with China, and ongoing Brexit problems would cause ripples that would be felt in New Zealand.

And yes, all of that turned out to be a big factor, one that led to KiwiSaver investors having some nail-biting moments as well as business confidence taking a couple of tumbles over the year.

Advertisement

But this year the turmoil could be closer to home.

We are heading into an election year, and the biggest thing every politician hopes to do is grab your attention by grabbing for your wallet.

So for the latest Cooking the Books I asked Herald business editor at large Liam Dann and money editor Tamsyn Parker what's in the crystal ball this time around.

For the episode watch the video above, or listen to the audio here.

If you have a question about this podcast, or question you'd like answered in the next one, come and talk to me about it. I'm on Facebook here, Instagram here and Twitter here.

You can subscribe to this podcast on iHeartRadio, Apple podcasts app, or Spotify, to make sure you never miss an episode.