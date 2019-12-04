Watch live as winners are announced at the Deloitte Top 200 Awards, New Zealand's most prestigious business awards. The livestream will be starting about 9.25pm this evening.

The awards evening held at Spark Arena in Auckland acknowledges business excellence and noteworthy leadership across 11 award categories.

The theme of this year's event is "Shaping the Future".

The finalists for company of the year are Meridian Energy, Mainfreight and Delegat.

Advertisement

The finalists for chief executive of the year are Sanford's Volker Kuntzsch, Skellerup's David Mair and Mercury's Fraser Whineray.

The evening will also include two special awards – "Visionary Leader" and "Executive of the Decade".

Click here for the full list of finalists.

Full coverage of winners and analysis of the companies involved will be available online and in the Herald tomorrow.