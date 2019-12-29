As we enter a new decade, we take a look back at some of the biggest stories that hit the headlines in Whanganui over the past 10 years.

National carrier Air New Zealand's announcement in May 2016 that it was stopping its Whanganui service had the community reeling - but it turned out there was a silver lining.

The airline said it would stop its Whanganui-Auckland service on July 31, 2016, because of low passenger numbers and people using Palmerston North airport instead of Whanganui.

It could have been the final nail in the coffin for Whanganui air services after years of gradual erosion of local flights, including others this decade.

Air NZ ditched its Whanganui-Wellington service in 2013, citing low patronage, cost, a less than convenient schedule and improved driving times to Wellington.

However, Mayor Annette Main said Air NZ had assured her the Whanganui-Auckland service was not under threat and "in fact, it is seen as having greater potential".

Sounds Air took over the Whanganui-Wellington route but it too pulled out, announcing in May 2015 that there weren't enough passengers to keep the service going.

In November 2014 Air NZ chief executive Christopher Luxon said the airline was putting bigger aircraft on the Whanganui-Auckland route but cutting the number of flights and that by February 2016 only the larger 50-seat Bombardier Q300 planes would operate on the route.

Then in May 2016 came the announcement of the final curtain for Air NZ and Whanganui.

Spokesman Richard Thomson said the Whanganui market had been affected by competition offered by Palmerston North "just 70km away".

"The greater number of destinations, higher frequency of service and wider range of connecting options on offer at the neighbouring airport have served to undermine demand for Whanganui services, and we've seen customers effectively voting with their feet and using Palmerston North rather than Whanganui."

He said although the company had "almost halved the average fare on this route, we've been unable to create sufficient additional passenger volume to sustain an ongoing service, and this means we will cease operating to Whanganui".

Air New Zealand's Bombardier Q300 aircraft had a fairly short-lived time on the Whanganui-Auckland route. Photo / File

However, the blow was somewhat softened by the announcement that family-owned and operated business Air Chathams planned to step in immediately the Air NZ operation ceased.

"While we are extremely disappointed with Air New Zealand's decision, we look forward to working with Air Chathams, who have a reputation for providing a reliable and efficient service," Main said.

"It is encouraging to know that there is a player in the market who recognises the importance of provincial connections with our main international gateway and believes providing that service is a sound business decision."

Whanganui MP Chester Borrows described Air NZ bowing out as "a disappointing commercial decision because it is a flawed decision".

"How the community responds is key," Borrows said.

"We can sulk about this ... or shake the living daylight out of the opportunity we have to prove them wrong.

"We should embrace the announcement from Air Chathams, get on the front foot to positively market the beauty, vibrancy and business that are in Whanganui."

Air Chathams chief executive Craig Emeny said they were excited at the prospect of getting to know more about the region and its people.

It turned out that Air Chathams was the little airline that could.

The airline has since not only provided the Whanganui-Auckland flights, but has supported many organisations and events in the Whanganui community.