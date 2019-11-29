Summer party planning could be in jeopardy with a popular Kiwi rosé being recalled.

Villa Maria Estate is recalling a 2018 batch of sparkling rosé after numerous instances of glass damage on the lip of the bottles.

The damage has been discovered under the screw cap on some bottles of the 750mL Villa Maria New Zealand Lightly Sparkling 2018 rosé product.

The damage is on rosé batch number: VM101L9238.

"If you have purchased a 750mL bottle of Villa Maria New Zealand Lightly Sparkling 2018 Rosé since August 2019 we ask that you please refrain from opening the bottle and return the product to the retailer for a full refund," Villa Maria said in a statement.

"You can locate the batch number at the bottom of the bottle which has been stamped onto the glass."

Villa Maria CEO Justin Liddell emphasised the damage was isolated to this particular batch of the Villa Maria New Zealand Lightly Sparkling 2018 Rosé and no other products have been impacted.



"Although this issue only impacts a very small proportion of the unique bottles we use for our Villa Maria New Zealand Lightly Sparkling rosé 2018, customer safety and wellbeing are paramount so we are recalling the entire batch," Liddell said.

"Villa Maria's reputation as New Zealand's most awarded winery is founded on the highest quality standards from the vines to the bottle."

Villa Maria is recalling this 750mL Villa Maria New Zealand Lightly Sparkling 2018 Rosé product, batch number VM101L9238.

The product was available from supermarket chains, various liquor outlets, Villa Maria Cellar Doors in Marlborough, Auckland and the Hawke's Bay.



The wine was also sold at the Villa Maria wine sale which took place at the Auckland and Hawke's Bay cellar doors. A small quantity was sent to Tonga and Fiji.



Villa Maria said they expect to launch our 2019 vintage of Villa Maria New Zealand Lightly Sparkling rosé early in December, and apologised for any inconvenience to consumers in the meantime.



For more information on the recall the public can contact the Villa Maria Customer Service team directly on 0800 900 013 or contactus@villamaria.co.nz.