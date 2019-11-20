Rachel Taulelei, the chief executive of Nelson food and beverage group Toko, will chair the Apec business advisory council when New Zealand hosts Apec in 2021.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has appointed Taulelei, Christchurch Airport chief executive Malcolm Johns and Montoux chief operating officer Toni Montoux as New Zealand's representatives on the advisory council.

A representative of the host country chairs the council, with Ardern appointing Taulelei to the role when Apec is held in Auckland in 2021.

READ MORE:

• Government announces business advisory council

• Prime Minister meets Business Advisory Council for the first time

• Apec cancellation 'couldn't come at worse time'

• SkyCity on devastating NZICC fire: delays 'likely to impact 2021 conferences'

Advertisement

Ardern said she had made the appointments to ensure a diverse New Zealand perspective on the council.

"As part of the Government's ongoing work with business to strengthen the economy, I am seeking to balance representation of Māori business interests, women, small and medium Enterprises, regions and key business sectors," in important policy discussions like those in Apec, Ardern said in a statement.

The Apec business advisory council, which is made up of representatives from the forum's 21 members, provides business advice to Apec leaders on its work programme. It meets serveral times a year.



Before becoming chief executive of Kono, Taulelei founded Wellington sustainable seafood company Yellow Brick Road.

She is a former New Zealand Trade Commissioner based in Los Angeles and sits on the Prime Minister's Business Advisory Council.

The three new appointments will replace Katherine Rich, chief executive of the New Zealand Food and Grocery Council, Phil O'Reilly, the former chief executive of BusinessNZ and Tenby Powell, the entrepreneur who recently became mayor of Tauranga, whose terms have come to an end.