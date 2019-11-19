Margrethe Vestager won praise for her oversight of the tech industry. Now, with more authority from the European Union, she envisions a more aggressive agenda.

Margrethe Vestager spent the last five years developing a well-earned reputation as the world's top tech industry watchdog. From her perch overseeing Europe's competition rules, she fined Google more than US$9 billion ($14 billion) for breaking antitrust laws, and forced Apple to pay about $14.5 billion ($22.5 billion) for dodging taxes.

Now she says that work, which made her a hero among tech critics, did not go far enough. The biggest tech companies continue to

