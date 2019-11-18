Overseas investors will face new scrutiny when buying sensitive land for water bottling, as part of a second round of changes to the Overseas Investment Act.

The proposed changes, announced by Associate Finance Minister David Parker, also add new national interest tests for applicants looking to buy critical infrastructure such as ports, airports and telecommunications infrastructure.

Parker said applications for the purchase of sensitive land would be considered for "the impact on water quality and sustainability" of a water bottling enterprise.

Other changes include a sharp increase in fines for non-compliance with the act, raising from a maximum of $300,000 to $10 million.

The Government has also pledged to charge a royalty on exports of bottled water. Parker said on Tuesday that the work was progressing separately from the Overseas Investment Act reform.

In 2018 the Government amended the Overseas Investment Act to make it much harder for foreign buyers to purchase a residential home. Parker said the change had been a "huge success".