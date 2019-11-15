Qantas' marathon experimental non-stop flight from London to Sydney has landed after just over 19 hours in the air.

The flight, with 62 passengers and crew on board, was part of the airline's Project Sunrise project that could result in scheduled commercial services from Australia's eastern cities to London and New York from 2023.

The flight landed just ahead of schedule and was greeted at Qantas' Sydney base by hundreds of staff and guests who were there to also celebrate the airline's centenary year. It was founded in Longreach, Queensland, in 1920.

Australia's national carrier is not only the world's oldest continually operating airline, but it also started operating to New Zealand in 1940, the same year Air New Zealand's forerunner, Teal, started.

Qantas' non-stop flight from London to Sydney lands. Photo / Grant Bradley

The London-Sydney flight could take up to 20 and a half hours but favourable winds today shortened that for the 17,800km journey. The Qantas Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner usually takes 236 passengers and today's journey with a lightened load doubled as a delivery flight and an opportunity for scientists to study the impact of extremely long duration flying.

Qantas is assessing the commercial viability of Project Sunrise which will require new planes, either the yet-to-fly Boeing 777X or the A350-1000 from rival Airbus. It will make a call on the ultra-long flights late this year. It already flies between Perth and London, a distance of 14,500km, but non-stop routes from eastern cities will allow it to tap into a much bigger market and could appeal to New Zealanders.

A marathon journey complete. Photo / Grant Bradley

House of Travel commercial director Brent Thomas said Sydney-London flights could be a ''game changer'', especially for South Islanders.

''If you can fly to Sydney and then to London then that's going to be another consideration, particularly if you're coming out of the South Island. Instead of having three flights you only have two.''

Guy Sebastian plays the Qantas song I still call Australia Home as the plane was towed into to the hangar. Photo / Grant Bradley

While there were people who ''look sideways'' at a long flights, more people were willing to take a flight that was 18 hours or more simply because they just want to get to the destination with fewer hassles.

''If people are able to fly point to point they are willing to pay a little bit more than if they have a stopover on the way through - it makes it so much easier for them,'' said Thomas.

Motion graphic explaining the world's longest flights. Motion Graphic / Nathan Meek

Airlines can charge a premium for non-stop flights and, while they were working hard to innovate, Thomas says for most passengers the flights were something to get through.

The menu was turned on its head for today's flight, with the aim of helping those on board adjust to different time zones.

During the test flight today researchers from the University of Sydney's Charles Perkins Centre as well as the Cooperative Research Centre for Alertness, Safety and Productivity (Alertness CRC) collected passenger and crew data.