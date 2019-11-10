Sky has secured broadcast and streaming rights for the 2022 and 2026 Commonwealth Games, screened on TVNZ in 2018.

The announcement came just days after TVNZ boss Kevin Kenrick promised the state-owned broadcaster - which partnered with Spark on the 2019 Rugby World Cup and holds right for the next America's Cup - wanted to expand its stable of free-to-air sport.

Sky CEO Martin Stewart says all the Birmingham 2022 events live on multiple Sky Sport channels, streamed on Sky Go (free for Sky customers) and the no-contract Sky Sport Now app.

Stewart says, "There will be a significant number of hours of live and curated coverage on Prime every day of the Commonwealth Games, including the special action involving New Zealand athletes. This commitment is consistent with Sky's delivery of free-to-air coverage for previous international events."



Recent tit-for-tat in sports rights has seen Sky renew key Sanzaar, netball and international cricket deals, while Spark has nabbed domestic cricket rights plus a deal for hourly international cricket highlights.

Sky had no immediate comment on the cost of its latest deal.

The pay TV broadcaster's shares closed Friday at 91c.

The stock is down 61.6 per cent for the year.