A former gang pad previously home to members of the Hells Angels, Nomads and Devils Henchmen is up for sale in Woolston.

The Maunsell St property is being sold by two agents, one from Ray White and one from Cowdy Real Estate.

The 'as is where is' property is advertised as a used "clubhouse" which is "very secure being well gated and fenced."

Said the listing: "Superb, affordable opportunity in the heart of Woolston.

Advertisement

"Advantaged by several outbuildings, large converted garage and a big backyard."

The property comes with two flats out the back. Photo / Realestate.co.nz

The inside of the former gang pad.

Its rateable value is $390,000 but the starting price is listed as $260,000.

OneRoof revealed the property, which was built in the 1960s, has a floor area of 101ms land area of 873ms.

Ray White agent Bryan Ashworth said he was aware of the property's history.

"It has a previous history like a lot of houses that have a previous history," Mr Ashworth said.

One of the property's fences appears to have barbed wire installed.

Barbed wire appears to be instaled around one of the fences. Photo / Restestate.co.nz

The Star understands ownership of the property changed hands recently and it is now owned by the Cadillac Trust.

No one is currently living at the property.

Advertisement

- Starnews.co.nz & NZ Herald