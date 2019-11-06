COMMENT:

Love is in the air in the corner office these days, and that's not a good thing.

Over the weekend, Steve Easterbrook of McDonald's became the fifth US chief executive to step down over a consensual relationship since June 2018 when Intel boss Brian Krzanich lost his job, according to data collected by Challenger, Gray & Christmas. The cluster of departures is the first of its kind since the outplacement firm began keeping records.

Is the

