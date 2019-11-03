New Zealand producers, in the face of protests by their Australian counterparts, want to trademark mānuka honey, a costly nectar beloved by celebrities.

Australia and New Zealand are at war.

Over honey.

Not just any honey, mind you — this stuff isn't sold in plastic bear-shaped bottles. It's mānuka honey, a high-priced nectar ballyhooed by celebrities as a health and beauty elixir. (Scarlett Johansson smears it on her face; Laura Dern heals her children with it.)

Mānuka-branded honey is so valuable that New Zealand producers have gone to court to argue that they alone should have the right to sell

