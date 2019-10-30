When it comes to nutrition, New Zealand dairy farmers are accidentally selling themselves short, says Julia Jones.

"We oversell things that don't matter and we're underselling things that we're doing really, really well" the Head of Analytics at NZX told The Country's Andy Thompson.

READ MORE:
Julia Jones: NZ farming's role is not to feed the world
Julia Jones: Our farmers are better than 'No 8 wire thinkers'
Julia Jones: Is there is an emerging rural divide?
Julia Jones: The tough question for co-op shareholders

Jones attended a conference in Singapore recently, where she found the perception

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.